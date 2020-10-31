Advertisement

Marathon County Republicans, Democrats host competing parades Saturday

The parades started within two hours of each other, and had a similar goal.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Both the Republican Party of Marathon County and the Marathon County Democratic Party held competing parades Saturday around the county.

The Republican Party parade started at 10 am in Kronenwetter, with the Democratic one occurring at 12 pm. Both had the goal of adding excitement to their respective campaigns.

“There’s a strong likelihood that we’re going to be able to build that enthusiasm going into the last couple of days,” said Kevin Hermening, treasurer and spokesman for the Republican Party of Marathon County.

The energy was on display in the parade, which travelled six and a half hours around Marathon county.

“We don’t expect very many people to go on the entire route, but as we move into the communities, that there will be people on the side of the road with their flags and their Trump signs and their posters an such," Hermening said.

It’s part of the final push for the Republican. Despite President Trump’s deficit in the polls, they say they see the enthusiasm for the President.

“We’re seeing yard signs. In my stretch of a highway, 9 miles in the town of Rib Mountain and Mosinee, there are 238 Trump signs and two Joe Biden signs,” Hermening explained.

In Wausau, it was a contrasting look.

“A lot of enthusiasm, and it really feels good to come together as Biden supporters and just enjoy the fresh air and kind of rally together,” said Margaret Tragoria, a Biden supporter and Wisconsin Democrats Volunteer.

Just two hours after the Republican Party’s parade began, the Marathon County Democratic Party gathered to ride around Wausau with a similar goal. Top Democratic figures, like Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District candidate Tricia Zunker and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

“I think the campaign is anticipating some strong enthusiasm,” Tragoria said.

Tragoria remembers the 2016 election, and says it served as a stark reminder to Democrats this time around.

“Your vote really does count, it really matters,” Tragoria explained

Both parades alerted local officials to assure a safe ride for both sides.

