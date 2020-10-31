Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to make appearance in Rothschild Sunday

Ivanka Trump (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)
Ivanka Trump (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)(KGNS)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rothschild, Wis. (WSAW) - Ivanka Trump will be appearing in Rothschild Sunday in a “Make America Great Again” event.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center. Doors open at 2 pm.

“President Trump has delivered time and time again for the forgotten men and women of America by cutting taxes for families, advocating for school choice, increasing funding for our military, and replacing the job-killing NAFTA with USMCA.” Trump said ahead of her visit, “I am honored to speak with the people of Wisconsin about how the President will continue to fight for them for the next four years.

To RSVP for tickets, you can go to this link. WSAW does not have any tickets to give out.

