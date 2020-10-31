First Alert Weather: Screaming winds with frightful showers late

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy Halloween. Unlike 6 years ago when the most snow fell on record in Wausau, this time around , it will be milder in comparison and certainly windy.

Sun fading behind ghostly clouds with spooky showers toward evening in spots. Screeching winds. (WSAW)

Winds out of the south on Saturday will peak at 35 mph. (WSAW)

In the wake of a cold front, northwest winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. (WSAW)

Sunshine will mix with clouds as the day wears on in advance of a cold front. Winds will be gusty out of the south up to 35 mph at times. A chance of showers late in the day and for the early to mid-evening hours. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. As colder air works into the region Saturday night, snow showers will be common in the Northwoods, with lake effect snow in the snowbelt of NW Vilas County.

The lake effect snow will wind down in the far north on Sunday by early afternoon, while a chance of snow showers in the rest of the area through late morning. Windy with clouds giving way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 30s. Wind gusts on Sunday to reach 40 mph.

More sun than clouds, breezy, and milder on Tuesday. (WSAW)

A warming trend gets underway on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Election Day on Tuesday features more sun than clouds, it will be breezy, but warmer. Highs rising into the upper 50s. Even warmer for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 60s. Continue dry for Friday with some sun. Highs in the mid 50s.

A warming trend for the week ahead. (WSAW)

