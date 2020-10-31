Advertisement

Family decorates yard with 79 carved Jack-o'-lanterns

79 Jack-o'-lanterns can be seen in front of the Marten's home on Ridgeland Ave. in Schofield.
79 Jack-o'-lanterns can be seen in front of the Marten's home on Ridgeland Ave. in Schofield.(wsaw)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not hard to tell that Angel Marten’s favorite holiday is Halloween. If you drive past her home on Ridgeland Avenue in Schofield, the 79 Jack-o'-lanterns in the front yard speak for themselves.

“I love pumpkins, always loved Jack-o'-lanterns,” Marten said. “I have this great wall and just felt we had to do this. It’s the perfect display.”

For the last 12 years, family and friends have helped Angel carve the monstrous amount of pumpkins for all to drive past and enjoy. The carving takes place the weekend before Halloween, meaning the pumpkins have been up all week long; people have noticed.

“It’s amazing because all week long we’ll have people that come by during the day and say ‘Oh, I just love this every year, I love coming past and seeing this and I just can’t wait until you guys light them and every year we have to come see,’” Marten explained with a smile. “That’s all week long. Even before Halloween comes I get people that say, 'Are you going to do your pumpkins?”

Marten says there are no plans of stopping the Halloween tradition anytime soon, adding that’s it’s great to be able to provide some festive decorations for the neighborhood and community to enjoy.

“Halloween is the best holiday in my opinion,” Marten proclaimed. “We have so much fun. Kids just being kids, having fun. We need more of that. Kids are so pressured to grow up so fast and on Halloween, they just get to be a kid and enjoy themselves.”

As for the number of pumpkins people can expect to see in the yard, Marten says they’ve about hit their max at 80.

“We’re around 80. We linger in that otherwise I think we start stacking them up in places that look odd,” Marten said. “I would like to do more but my very patient, loving husband; he likes to call a limit at about 80.”

The Marten family invites all interested to drive past and check out their Halloween display.

The pumpkins will be removed Sunday morning, November 1.

