Wisconsin asks Supreme Court to take on public gathering order case

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up a case involving the emergency order that limited gatherings to the public in response to COVID-19.

A petition was filed in the state appellate court Thursday by Assistant Atttorney General Hannah S. Jurss on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state argued that Emergency Order 3 was issued in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Wisconsin. They also said that the circuit court did not erroneously deny the motion for a temporary injunction previously and that the reading of the case would lead to a “dangerous result.”

The Tavern League sued the department to end the limits on mass gatherings on Oct. 13, saying the industry cannot afford greater restrictions on its businesses. A Wisconsin judge then temporarily blocked Gov. Evers' order on Oct. 14.

