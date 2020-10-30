Wausau mayor puts out three emergency declarations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg proclaimed a series of emergency declarations.

According to city documents, the first is an Executive Order that proclaims a state of emergency related to an increase in COVID-19 cases across Central Wisconsin.

The order allows the mayor’s office to authorize emergency purchases, authorize appropriate measures to keep city employees safe and limit access to public buildings if necessary.

The second declaration prohibits weapons and firearms at any polling station during the November 3 election. Wisconsin law doesn’t expressly prevent bringing weapons in polling places unless certain factors are met.

The last order limits capacity in city facilities to allow for six feet of social distancing between staff and visitors.

All of these orders are effective immediately.

I issued three emergency proclamations today:

- Public Health Emergency

- No weapons or firearms at polling sites

- Capacity limits at City Hall



Read them all here: https://t.co/46gZxvvNfz pic.twitter.com/LXV4EYrDmn — Katie Rosenberg (@katierosenberg) October 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.