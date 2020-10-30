Advertisement

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, " Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

National

Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Millions of Americans are expected to have scaled-down Thanksgiving celebrations amid the pandemic

News

How voters who want to change their already submitted ballot can change it

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Process is called "spoiling" a ballot

News

City of Wausau to discuss possible mask mandate

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Mayor Katie Rosenberg says it is being discussed as an option for after the statewide mask mandate is scheduled to end Nov. 21

News

Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Latest News

News

Tasty treats to help you celebrate a different kind of Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
Consumer News

News

As COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to surge in state Gov. Evers pleads for people to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Average weekly number of cases has risen 500% in recent weeks

News

How people working from home during the pandemic are staying productive

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tips from lifestyle and tech expert Jessica Naziri

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Milder Halloween, howling winds through weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible throughout the weekend.

National Politics

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.