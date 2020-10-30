Advertisement

Thorp High School moves to virtual learning after ‘a number of students’ test positive for COVID-19

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department is reporting a number of students at the Thorp High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release sent by the school district, high school students will be learning virtually beginning Monday, November 2 al the way through Friday, November 13. In-person classes are expected to resume on Monday, November 16.

All high school extracurricular activities have been canceled during that two-week timeframe.

“Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “We are all working together to ensure the school district students and their family members are taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

The health departments do not release the names of any residents that have been tested positive for COVID-19 to protect the privacy of individuals and their families. Close contacts at the School District of Thorp and immediate family members will be notified. Any person with symptoms will be isolated.

""The School District of Thorp remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all our students and staff," said Paul Blanford, the District Administrator of the School District of Thorp. “This two-week period will give us the time needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep things safe for our students. At this time, we have determined that this is limited to our high school students. We are working closely with the Clark County Health Department and are confident at this time, that this issue is isolated to our High School. If we find it necessary to take further action with our other grade levels, we will take additional measures.”

