State reports continued increased trend of COVID cases with 5,066 more

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added 5,066 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Overall, the state has recorded 220,062 COVID-19 cases since testing began in February. The state’s 7-day cases average is 4,231 new cases per day.

DHS announced the new number during a Friday morning press conference, but the total data had not yet been updated on its website yet.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours. The state’s total death count is 1,972.

During a media briefing Friday, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says Wisconsin hospitals are treating more than 1,400 patients with COVID-19.

This story is still developing.

