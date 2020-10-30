Advertisement

Packers former hall of fame defensive back Herb Adderly dies at 81

Herb Adderley was elected to the NFL hall of fame in 1980 (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Herb Adderley was elected to the NFL hall of fame in 1980 (AP Photo/Mel Evans)(Mel Evans | AP)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former packers defensive back and member of the NFL hall of fame Herb Adderly died Friday, according to the NFL hall of fame. He was 81.

Adderley was drafted by the Packers at 12 overall in 1961. He claimed the starting role for that starting team on Thanksgiving Day, and helped lead the Packers to the championship later that season.

Adderley would be a mainstay in the Packers defense, appearing at safety and cornerback for the next decade. He started every game for the Packers through 1970, when he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

In nine seasons with the Packers, he totaled 39 career interceptions. He set the team record for interceptions for touchdowns with seven until Charles Woodson broke it, and currently has the team record for interceptions for touchdowns in a season with three. He played in seven championships, won three super bowls.

He was elected to the NFL hall of fame in 1980.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Prep Highlights 10/29

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include sectional semifinal soccer and volleyball.

Mlb

Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.

Sports

Wisconsin pauses football activities for a week due to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wisconsin’s football game against Nebraska has been canceled due to the rising cases of COVID-19 within the Badgers' football program. The game will not be made up.

Sports

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run and later hit a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988 with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

Latest News

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball.

Football

Stratford postpones next two football contests

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Stratford football has postponed its next two games in order to quarantine.

Sports

REPORT: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in danger

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska is close to being canceled.

Sports

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and according to CBSsports.com, Mertz’s second test confirmed the initial positive.

News

Wausau East wrestlers volunteer to rake yards

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau East Side Wrestling Club – WESWC spent the weekend raking more than a dozen yards as part of the United Way’s Make a Difference Day.