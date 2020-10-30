Packers former hall of fame defensive back Herb Adderly dies at 81

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former packers defensive back and member of the NFL hall of fame Herb Adderly died Friday, according to the NFL hall of fame. He was 81.

Adderley was drafted by the Packers at 12 overall in 1961. He claimed the starting role for that starting team on Thanksgiving Day, and helped lead the Packers to the championship later that season.

Adderley would be a mainstay in the Packers defense, appearing at safety and cornerback for the next decade. He started every game for the Packers through 1970, when he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

In nine seasons with the Packers, he totaled 39 career interceptions. He set the team record for interceptions for touchdowns with seven until Charles Woodson broke it, and currently has the team record for interceptions for touchdowns in a season with three. He played in seven championships, won three super bowls.

He was elected to the NFL hall of fame in 1980.

