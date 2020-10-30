Advertisement

North 3rd Avenue road closure and detour

North 3rd Avenue from West Union Avenue to Norton Street will be closed for emergency repairs of the storm sewer at the intersection of North 3rd Avenue and West Wausau Avenue.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Monday, November 2, 2020, North 3rd Avenue from West Union Avenue to Norton Street will be closed for emergency repairs of the storm sewer at the intersection of North 3rd Avenue and West Wausau Avenue.

A detour utilizing West Union Avenue, North 4th Avenue, and Norton Street will be posted. Temporary ‘No Parking’ restrictions will be posted along the detour route. The closure is anticipated to last for one week.

A delay in the original closure date of October 28th was necessary to allow for the manufacturing and delivery of a storm manhole structure and pipe material.

