Advertisement

Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail Recieves National Recognition

Boulder Junction is one of 5 Northwoods communities given National Recreation Trail status.
Boulder Junction is one of 5 Northwoods communities given National Recreation Trail status.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Heart of Vilas County Paved Bike Trail System is now officially a National Recreation Trail.

The honor, bestowed by the Secretary of the Interior, is given to public trails which positively represent their regions, support diverse communities, and are considered among the nation’s best trails. They must be well-managed and maintained and a clear asset to their areas.

“The Heart of Vilas County trail system started in 1994 and over the course of 26 years, blossomed into what it is today,” said Theresa Smith, Executive Director of the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce, one of the Heart of Vilas hubs. “More than fifty miles of paved trails, winding through landscapes formed by glaciers, alongside crystal-clear lakes and connecting five unique communities in Vilas and Iron counties. This honor says in big, bold print what our users have known for years: The Heart of Vilas County trail is one of the best in the country.”

The Heart of Vilas County trail system joins more than 83,000 miles of National Recreation Trails listed in an online, searchable database, easily accessible to outdoor enthusiasts looking for the best spots to explore. In addition to special signage added to the trail touting the new designation, the honor offers up bragging rights for communities, as well.

“To be able to say to visitors, we’re home to this nationally recognized recreation trail, and it can take you all over the county to explore, is really incredible,” said Cindy Burzinski, Director of Vilas County Tourism & Publicity. “Trail users immediately know this is going to be good. These trails are something special. We can’t wait to share the news that Vilas County is home to this Nationally Recognized Trail.”

The Heart of Vilas County system winds through a swath of the beautiful Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest, and connects the communities of Boulder Junction, St. Germain, Sayner-Star Lake and Manitowish Waters in Vilas County and Mercer in Iron County, and is one of the longest paved trails in Wisconsin.

“People are exploring the outdoors more than ever, and the Heart of Vilas County is an incredible asset to our region,” Smith said. “There are 20 different parking lots along the way to start your ride, picnic spots, restrooms, even bike repair stations. You can ride right up to a restaurant or stop and shop for a memento. If you’re looking for a trail that has it all, the Heart of Vilas is the place to explore.”

For more information on the Heart of Vilas County Paved Bike Trail system, visit biketheheart.org

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau Holiday Parade to be drive-by event this year

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
The holiday parade will be stationary this year and will be spread out throughout Marathon Park.

Community

Finance committee approves to disperse 75% of room tax grants

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
The Wausau Finance Committee decided that they would be giving 75% of their room tax money to organizations that help bring visitors to the area.

Community

Stevens Point Celebrates Arbor Day

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Stevens Point celebrated Arbor Day on Friday October 23, 2020 in Bukolt Park. The city's Mayor, along with city forestry personnel planted a Magyar Ginkgo along the riverfront among the City’s Memorial Trees.

Community

Five days of Action

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The YMCA of the Northwoods is participating in the Five Days of Action, October 26-30, 2020. The Five Days of Action is a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

Latest News

Community

Aspirus discusses increase of cases, current situation with hospital

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Aspirus discusses current situation with COVID-19 in central Wisconsin.

Community

H&S Manufacturing Donates $15,000 to Columbus Catholic Schools Career & Technical Education Program

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The donation will be used to purchase a CNC Plasma Cutter for the CTE Department.

News

Stand in the Light Memory Choir is tuning up for fall showcase

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire's Stand in the Light Memory Choir for people struggling with memory loss gears up for virtual showcase in November.

Community

Bridge Street Mission opening new warming shelter

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
Bridge Street mission is opening a new warmish shelter for men in need.

News

Snow forces River District to cancel ‘Dining in the Street’

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau River District has canceled the remainder of the Dining on the Street series due to the quick change in weather.

Community

Free weekly COVID-19 drive-up sites coming to Marathon and Portage County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Drive up sites are coming to Portage and Marathon County to help give more accurate COVID-19 numbers.