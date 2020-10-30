First Lady to visit West Bend on Saturday

WEST BEND, Wis. (WSAW) - First Lady Melania Trump will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again events in West Bend on Saturday.

She’s expected to be in Wisconsin at noon. An exact location was not released in a media advisory.

President Trump has made several stops in Wisconsin in recent days. Friday he’ll be in Green Bay and Monday he’ll visit Kenosha.

