First Lady to visit West Bend on Saturday

FILE - Future first lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention from the podium in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 18, 2016.
FILE - Future first lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention from the podium in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 18, 2016.(Credit: Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BEND, Wis. (WSAW) - First Lady Melania Trump will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again events in West Bend on Saturday.

She’s expected to be in Wisconsin at noon. An exact location was not released in a media advisory.

President Trump has made several stops in Wisconsin in recent days. Friday he’ll be in Green Bay and Monday he’ll visit Kenosha.

