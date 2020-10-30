First Alert Weather: Warmer Halloween Temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will feature similar temperatures to yesterday, but there is a much better chance to see plentiful sunshine by the time we reach the mid to late morning hours. Temperatures only reach the mid to upper 30s with some southern communities hitting the low 40s today.

Warmer temperatures are not too far away, and tomorrow will be significantly warmer outside. Afternoon temps crank up into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon. The morning will feature a great amount of sunshine before afternoon cloud cover sneaks in. Around sunset, most areas will see partly to mostly cloud skies as the next cold front approaches. The cold front will dramatically drop temperatures for our Sunday, with highs only in the low to mid 30s.

This cold front will not bring the greatest chance to see widespread showers, but we do now have a chance to see a brief, isolated shower for a few communities. Most areas still look to stay dry for most, if not all of Saturday, but a few areas may see an isolated shower or so.

Next Tuesday, we will jump back into the low 50s with plentiful sunshine. The Election Day forecast still remains very nice for next Tuesday.

