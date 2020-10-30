Eagle River teachers celebrate Halloween with elaborate costumes and display

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of teachers in Eagle River is celebrating Halloween with epic transformations.

Photos on the Eagle River Elementary School’s Third Grade Thinkers Facebook page show Ms. Lansbach as Princess Peach, Ms. Davis as Toad, Mr. Kral is Mario, Mrs. Simac as Luigi, and Mrs. Parling as the Surprise Box.

The hallways have also been turned into a Mario Kart track and a race will take place at 12:15 p.m.

