COVID prompts group to ban public at King wreath laying ceremony

2019 Wreath laying ceremony
2019 Wreath laying ceremony(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The group that coordinates the laying of the wreaths at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at King has announced there will be no public participation.

“We assure you that the wreaths will be laid. This will be done by American Legion Riders. We can then control the number of people in the cemetery and abide by the WI guidelines,” a Facebook post on the group’s page stated Friday.

Wreaths will be in place by Dec. 19 as this is the National Wreaths Across America Day.

“The American Legion Riders District 8 are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to honor our veterans as a community this year in the same way as we have done in the past.”

There are 7,400 graves at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Veterans from many wars, including the Civil War, are laid to rest there.

Posted by American Legion Riders WI District 8 on Friday, October 30, 2020

