City of Wausau mulls mask mandate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee will consider a citywide mask mandate at its next meeting to stop the spread of COVID-19. The topic will be discussed Monday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.

Good morning, Wausau. On Monday, the city's Public Health and Safety Committee will discuss the concept of a citywide... Posted by Mayor Katie Rosenberg on Friday, October 30, 2020

Wausau residents do have the opportunity to comment on the agenda item before the meeting. CLICK HERE to submit a comment.

Thursday, the Marathon County Health Department reported 168 new positive cases and two more hospitalizations.

Below is today's data. We continue to have more active cases than recovered - with 168 new positive cases, 2 additional... Posted by Marathon County Health Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.