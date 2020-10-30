Advertisement

City of Wausau mulls mask mandate

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee will consider a citywide mask mandate at its next meeting to stop the spread of COVID-19. The topic will be discussed Monday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.

Wausau residents do have the opportunity to comment on the agenda item before the meeting. CLICK HERE to submit a comment.

Thursday, the Marathon County Health Department reported 168 new positive cases and two more hospitalizations.

