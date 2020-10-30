Advertisement

Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.

Braun is due a $4 million buyout.

The 37-year-old often said this year that this might be his final season. He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 career home runs.

“I’ll take my time in making a decision,” Braun said in mid-September. “I’ll sit down with my family and see where we’re at in a couple of months. It’s not a decision that I anticipate making right away. I’ll take some time to see where I’m at physically, see where things stand baseball-specifically and in the world at large before I make a decision about that.”

Braun batted a career-low .233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games this season while working through a back issue, though his .958 OPS in September helped the Brewers earn a third straight playoff berth. The back problem prevented him from playing the final game of the NL wild-card series loss to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braun ranks second In Brewers history in RBIs (1,154), extra-base hits (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408). He ranks third in runs (1,080), hits (1,963), triples (49), stolen bases (216) and walks (586).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wisconsin pauses football activities for a week due to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wisconsin’s football game against Nebraska has been canceled due to the rising cases of COVID-19 within the Badgers' football program. The game will not be made up.

Sports

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run and later hit a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988 with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball.

Latest News

Football

Stratford postpones next two football contests

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Stratford football has postponed its next two games in order to quarantine.

Sports

REPORT: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in danger

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska is close to being canceled.

Sports

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and according to CBSsports.com, Mertz’s second test confirmed the initial positive.

News

Wausau East wrestlers volunteer to rake yards

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau East Side Wrestling Club – WESWC spent the weekend raking more than a dozen yards as part of the United Way’s Make a Difference Day.

Sports

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 4

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften
Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften sit down with Wausau tennis players Anika Eder and Katie Meyer, an infectious doubles team that recently made it to state.

Sports

UW’s Mertz named Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week, freshman of the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It didn’t take long for University of Wisconsin’s freshman quarterback to start filling his collegiate trophy shelf.