Brett Favre says he’s voting for President Trump
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary former Packers quarterback, Brett Favre shared on Twitter Friday he intends to vote for President Donald Trump.
My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020
