Advertisement

Brett Favre says he’s voting for President Trump

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary former Packers quarterback, Brett Favre shared on Twitter Friday he intends to vote for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eagle River teachers celebrate Halloween with elaborate costumes and display

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A group of teachers in Eagle River is celebrating Halloween with epic transformations.

News

City of Wausau mulls mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee will consider a citywide mask mandate at its next meeting to stop the spread of COVID-19

News

Trick Or Treating Times

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Previewing Wisconsin's 71st Assembly Race

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Traffic

North 3rd Avenue road closure and detour

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wausau Department of Public Works is announcing road closures due to emergency repairs.

Community

Heart of Vilas County bike trail recieves national recognition

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Heart of Vilas County Paved Bike Trail System is now officially a National Recreation Trail.

Politics

Previewing the race for Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
For the first time since winning the seat over now State Senator Patrick Testin in 2012, Representative Katrina Shankland will have a challenger in the race to represent the state of Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly district, the Democrat incumbent facing Republican opponent Scott Soik.

News

Antigo woman feeling helpless after waiting months for unemployment after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Nichols details conversations with DWD supervisors

Updated: 13 hours ago