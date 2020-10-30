Amherst vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game canceled due to COVID-19

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Amherst versus Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game has been canceled. Wittenberg-Birnamwood athletic director Chris Nier disclosed that it was related to a COVID-19 case, but she did not disclose which team.

Amherst is currently ranked second in the state in Division 5. The Falcons are 5-0. Wittenberg-Birnamwood is 1-2 on the year. This is the Chargers third game canceled this year.

Amherst will be traveling to face Marathon at 7 p.m. Friday. Marathon’s game against Thorp was canceled earlier Friday.

