Amherst vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game canceled due to COVID-19
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Amherst versus Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game has been canceled. Wittenberg-Birnamwood athletic director Chris Nier disclosed that it was related to a COVID-19 case, but she did not disclose which team.
Amherst is currently ranked second in the state in Division 5. The Falcons are 5-0. Wittenberg-Birnamwood is 1-2 on the year. This is the Chargers third game canceled this year.
Amherst will be traveling to face Marathon at 7 p.m. Friday. Marathon’s game against Thorp was canceled earlier Friday.
