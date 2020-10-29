Work on Bridge Street bridge expected to be completed Friday
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction work on the Bridge Street bridge in Wausau is scheduled to be completed Friday.
A project update on the city’s website stated all lanes should be opened on Friday. Traffic had been reduced to one lane in each direction during construction.
The project included joint replacements, concrete repair and a concrete overlay on the bridge.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.