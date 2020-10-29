Wausau Holiday Parade to be drive-by event this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You always know the Christmas season is upon us in Wausau when the holiday parade brightens up the streets.

However, this year, the parade is going to work a bit differently compared to the past.

The holiday parade will be stationary this year and will be spread out throughout Marathon Park.

Folks will have the opportunity to see all of the festive lights and decorations from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Cars will line up for the reverse parade at the park and weave their way through as a way to get into the holiday spirit.

Wausau Events Interim Director Lindsey Lewitzke said this event will be very popular with everyone since people will be able to stay warmer in their cars.

“We’ve seen a lot of positive feedback, a lot of people saying ‘thank you for allowing us to have something for this event coming into the holiday season’ which I think is important, it’s important to feel like a community while you’re spaced out,” she said.

While this is the first drive-thru parade Wausau events is hosting, they do expect traffic to be backed up for the event and they ask that folks remain patient with the staff.

They encourage all families and businesses to come out and enjoy the holiday fun while staying safe, each car will also receive a goodie bag with candy and coloring books.

To date, Wausau Events is still finalizing the exact route through the park.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m.

