Wausau East students asking for help stocking food pantry

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at Wausau East are looking for your help to stock their food pantry for those who need it most.

Zoro’s Locker is run by students in the school’s DECA program, which prepares emerging leaders for careers in various business disciplines.

Bags were distributed around town last week and will pick them up on Halloween, or food can be dropped off at the school-- with or without having been given a bag.

“Canned and perishable food items are needed right now," said sophomore Lillie Zaitz. "So, people that can help out and can afford to buy that can help out others.”

Zoro’s Locker is named after longtime math teacher and volleyball coach Ken Zoromski, who died in August of 2016.

Last year they brought in more than 4,000 items.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.