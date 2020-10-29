Advertisement

Wausau East students asking for help stocking food pantry

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at Wausau East are looking for your help to stock their food pantry for those who need it most.

Zoro’s Locker is run by students in the school’s DECA program, which prepares emerging leaders for careers in various business disciplines.

Bags were distributed around town last week and will pick them up on Halloween, or food can be dropped off at the school-- with or without having been given a bag.

“Canned and perishable food items are needed right now," said sophomore Lillie Zaitz. "So, people that can help out and can afford to buy that can help out others.”

Zoro’s Locker is named after longtime math teacher and volleyball coach Ken Zoromski, who died in August of 2016.

Last year they brought in more than 4,000 items.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

V.P. Stresses importance of Wisconsin

Updated: moments ago

National

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Democrats make closing arguments for votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Democrats hold news conference in Wausau, making final push for votes.

News

No one hurt after chimney fire in Wausau

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann and Ashley Hommer
A home was damaged Wednesday night after a chimney fire in Wausau.

Latest News

News

Sen. Klobuchar backs Biden, wants “someone with a heart” as president

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sen. Klobuchar backs Biden, wants “someone with a heart” as president

News

Wausau Holiday Parade to be drive-by event this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The holiday parade will be stationary this year and will be spread out throughout Marathon Park.

News

Wausau Holiday Parade will look different in 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Vehicles will drive through Marathon Park to see the decorated floats on December 4

Vice President Pence holds rally in Mosinee

Updated: 4 hours ago
Pence told people in attendance to vote early

News

New poll shows little change in who Wisconsin voters support for president

Updated: 5 hours ago
Marquette University Law School Poll

News

New hope in the fight against rare, devastating epilepsy disorder that begins in infancy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dravet syndrome is a rare and life-long epileptic encephalopathy that generally begins in infancy.