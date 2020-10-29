Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.

Education

D.C. Everest updates COVID-19 dashboard to identify quarantining, isolated cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The changes to the D.C. Everest school district COVID-19 dashboard helps to keep families informed and safe.

News

Antigo woman feeling helpless after waiting months for unemployment after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Faces of COVID-19

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

Hundreds of students, staff in D.C. Everest School District in quarantine or isolation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
District's dashboard shows number of people quarantining or isolating in each school building

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Chilly end to week, milder by Election Day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Still rather chilly to end the week. Milder by Election Day.

News

Lincoln Co. Health Department reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Haunted Sawmill

Updated: 1 hour ago
People who visited the attraction Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19

News

Where the candidates stand on the issues in the 71st Assembly Race

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elections 2020

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.