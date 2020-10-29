Advertisement

Suring man’s record breaking squash turned into artwork

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - One man’s gourd is now another man’s art!

As Action 2 News first told you earlier this month, John Sikorski of Suring managed to grow a record breaking squash this year.

RELATED: Suring man grows 1,628.5 pound squash, setting Wisconsin record to date

The gourd weighed in at more than 1,600 pounds.

On Wednesday, the squash was turned into a work of art at the N.E.W. Zoo in Suamico.

We sent a out a call for someone willing to carve the massive crop.

Now, John has teamed up with Paul Salmon, who specializes in ice carving, to turn it into something special for the fall season.

“So far so good, everything looks actually pretty neat for me to see this come into kind of like a little bit of a lively thing, is pretty awesome I think,” said Sikorski.

Salmon says this is his first time doing a squash carving other than carving pumpkins with his family.

He says it’s a little messier too!

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Republican Party chairman says hackers stole $2.3M from Trump reelection

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Republican Party chairman says hackers stole $2.3 million from account dedicated to Trump reelection

News

"Haunted car wash' to be held Friday for families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A Wausau carwash will provide families with a socially-distanced way to celebrate Halloween.

News

Healthy Halloween Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Ivanka Trump to visit Madison on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Ivanka Trump will be in Madison on Friday as Election Day nears

News

New look for Empty Bowls event

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

No one hurt in house fire

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Latest Marquette Poll shows close race

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Democrats make closing arguments

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

V.P. Stresses importance of Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago

National

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.