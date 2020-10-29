Advertisement

Sen. Klobuchar backs Biden, wants “someone with a heart” as president

Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Amy Klobuchar(WSAW)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar talked with WSAW, Wednesday, about her feelings on Joe Biden.

The former presidential candidate, said she disagrees with the current president’s handling of the pandemic, and thinks Biden offers more in terms of compassion as well.

“Having someone with a heart. I just don’t think we have the time to waste, about all this divide and the tweets in the morning and all this. We have so much to do to get our economy back in a strong way. I know what you guys are doing there in Marathon County with ginseng and everything else, and we want to have a really strong world economy,” she said.

