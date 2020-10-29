No one hurt after chimney fire in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A home was damaged Wednesday night after a chimney fire in Wausau.

According to Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Kopp, the fire happened at a home on the corner of 11th Avenue and Thomas Street.

The fire spread from the chimney inside the home. Crews said the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt. They said the family should be able to get back into their home in a few days.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

