Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.

Politics

Preview for the 24th Senate District: Sen. Testin and Piotrowski

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
A preview for the Senate race between Paul Piotrowski and Senator Pat Testin.

News

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.

News

UW poll finds Biden up in three battleground states

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With just over a week to go before Election Day, former vice president Joe Biden widened his lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

News

Democrat files to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With his entry, Nelson is the first person to enter the race officially and the first declare for the 2022 election cycle.

Latest News

Politics

LIVE: President Trump speaks to supporters in Waukesha

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
President Donald Trump has taken the stage at Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha to address supporters at a Make America Great Again Rally.

Politics

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Waukesha

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The former Vice President said in a written statement that Wisconsin has "no signs of slowing down" as the state rapidly approaches 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

Local

Officials, voters pleased with first day of Wausau drive-thru voting

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The second and final day of drive-thru voting in Wausau is Saturday, October 24 from 8 am to 3 pm at Wausau City Hall.

News

Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate.

News

President Trump schedules rally in Waukesha days before election

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally Saturday in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, just nine days before the election.

Politics

Former presidential security advisor gives speech at WIPPS

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
John Bolton gave a speech for WIPPS discussing the importance of foreign policy.