Lincoln County Health Department warns of COVID-19 exposure at Haunted Sawmill

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Health Department is alerting people that may have visited the Haunted Sawmill in Merrill on Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. In a Facebook post, the Health Department stated individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were at the event during a time they were contagious and possibly spreading the virus.

Those times are:

Friday, October 23, 6 pm until close

Saturday, October 24, 4 pm until close

If you feel you may have been exposed, they urge you to monitor yourself for symptoms and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after the last date you were exposed. Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their healthcare provider about being tested.

