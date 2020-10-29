Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to visit Madison on Friday

The president’s daughter and advisor will stump for votes
Ivanka Trump speaks in Hilbert, Wisconsin earlier this month for a reelection campaign event.
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Election Day inches closer, Ivanka Trump will be in Madison on Friday to campaign for her father, President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign confirmed Ivanka will be in Madison, but declined to specify where she’ll be visiting. She works as an advisor in the White House.

“I look forward to visiting Wisconsin on Friday to discuss how my father has delivered for the great people of this state. President Trump has renegotiated unfair trade deals, protected our farmers, cut taxes for hardworking families and advanced school choice. My father fights every day for the hard working people of Wisconsin, and will continue to do so for four more years!” Ivanka is quoted as saying in a news release from the campaign.

Ms. Trump has already been to Wisconsin to campaign for her father several times.

