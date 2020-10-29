Advertisement

Helping veterans transition to business ownership

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Making the transition to civilian life is one of the greatest challenges veterans face. For veteran entrepreneurs, this transition can pose an even bigger challenge. While almost 50% of veterans home returning from World War II started businesses, that number is down to 4.5% today. But why? The biggest challenge faced by today’s veterans is access to the funds and social networks needed to start their businesses. That’s why the PenFed Foundation launched the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP), which has a Master’s Program that features a start-up fundraising accelerator for veteran entrepreneurs.

Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran and CEO and Founder of ‘Free to Feed,’ Trillitye “Trill” Paullin is currently a VEIP Master’s Program participant. Her passion as a Molecular Biologist and mother of two led to her to found Free to Feed, an organization that creates science-based content for allergen-free breastfeeding and is developing products to empower parents through infant allergies such as patenting the technology for mothers to analyze their breast milk for allergen proteins.

On Thursday, the Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs at PenFed, Seda Goff, alongside Trill, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the importance of supporting veteran owned businesses. They also identified the best cities for veteran entrepreneurs in America based on a new study which highlights the best cities for veterans to start and grow a business.

For more information, visit: https://penfedfoundation.org/veip/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

D.C. Everest updates COVID-19 dashboard to identify quarantining, isolated cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The changes to the D.C. Everest school district COVID-19 dashboard helps to keep families informed and safe.

News

Antigo woman feeling helpless after waiting months for unemployment after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Faces of COVID-19

News

Hundreds of students, staff in D.C. Everest School District in quarantine or isolation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
District's dashboard shows number of people quarantining or isolating in each school building

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Chilly end to week, milder by Election Day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Still rather chilly to end the week. Milder by Election Day.

Latest News

News

Lincoln Co. Health Department reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Haunted Sawmill

Updated: 1 hour ago
People who visited the attraction Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19

News

Where the candidates stand on the issues in the 71st Assembly Race

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elections 2020

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Support for veteran entrepreneurs

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Common but overlooked symptoms of dementia and the impact on caregivers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
One aspect of dementia that might surprise you is that many patients may experience hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia.

News

“He wasn’t on anybody’s radar”: Police arrest man in Green Bay’s oldest cold case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen and WBAY news staff
Lisa Holstead was found dead in August of 1986. She was 22-years-old. Investigators say Lisa had been murdered.