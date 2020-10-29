Advertisement

Gov. Evers, DHS announce expansion of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 community testing efforts

Generic COVID-19 testing photo.
Generic COVID-19 testing photo.(MGN/Jordan E. Gilbert / USMC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, with Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, highlighted the expansion of COVID-19 testing across Wisconsin.

According to a news release, this includes 71 new community testing sites that will now be available in 56 counties and 7 tribal nations. There is no cost. These sites have the capacity to test approximately 48,000 people each week.

“Testing is a critically important part of our state’s response to this pandemic, and we want to make it easier for those who need a test to get a test,” stated Gov. Evers. “Distance is one barrier that we can do something about, and one of the ways to address this issue is to offer testing in more places.”

Key information about the community testing sites:

  • 71 new community testing sites are opening in October and will be available through December 10.
  • 56 counties will host consistent COVID-19 testing sites.
  • 7 tribal nations will be either hosting or co-hosting community testing sites.
  • 35 testing sites will be available 1-3 days a week in 29 counties or tribal nations.
  • 31 testing sites will be available every other week in 27 counties or tribal nations.
  • 5 new sites will be available once a month in 3 counties.

Each of the sites will use COVID Connect, the state’s online testing registration, and the result system. Each site has the capacity to collect 300-400 tests a day.

A list of testing sites across the state is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.

Community testing sites will be available through December 10 and are open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin.

