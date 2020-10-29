First Alert Weather: Cooler today, warm days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooler temps are back for our Thursday, but warmer days are not too far away. Decreasing cloud cover can be expected today for most communities, but our northern friends are expecting mostly cloudy skies to linger for most of the day. Some of our northern communities may also see some flurry action today, but no accumulation is expected as of right now. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, which is much cooler than average.

The Halloween forecast looks excellent right now. Temperatures will likely bounce into the upper 40s and low 50s for Halloween with a good deal of sunshine, especially earlier in the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies take over near the end of the day and into the overnight hours but a breeze around 10-15mph is likely for Halloween.

We are looking at a sharp drop in temperatures for Sunday with a strong breeze, but we recover in excellent fashion next week. Temperatures return to the 40s by Monday, and then we are expecting sunshine and 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We may also see low 60s for our southern communities next Wednesday! Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they are still possible this time of the year.

