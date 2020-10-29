Advertisement

Empty Bowls 2020 event to take place with new format

The Neighbors' Place 2020 Empty Bowls Event is set to run November 8 through 21.
The Neighbors' Place 2020 Empty Bowls Event is set to run November 8 through 21.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s largest food bank, The Neighbors' Place, has provided food for over 500 new families since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. As that number continues to grow, fundraisers like the Empty Bowls 2020 event are more important than ever.

“It is something people look forward to, it gives them hope; it’s a sense of community,” explained Donna Ambrose, Executive Director at The Neighbors' Place. “It is something that everybody can participate in so the idea of not doing it just wasn’t really fathomable.”

The Empty Bowls event serves as the organization’s flagship event. Held every year the weekend before Thanksgiving, it usually draws around a thousand hungry patrons who can purchase hand-crafted bowls, eat soup, and participate in a silent auction.

“We did not feel safe planning an event that typically garners a thousand-plus attendees,” explain Mallory McGivern, Community Impact Manager at The Neighbors' Place. “We’ve been trying to rack our brains and kind of come up with an idea that’s both innovative but also really welcoming for people to participate in whatever capacity they want to.”

People will still be able to purchase bowls and soup as well as participate in the silent auction, but the event will take place over a two-week period.

“People can purchase bowls out at various bowl stops, so those are local businesses that are partnering with us this year to sell the hand-made and hand-painted bowls,” McGivern explained. “People can also purchase soup at our soup stops; local restaurants that have partnered with us this year.”

The ‘Bowl Stops’ will be in operation November 8 through November 21 while the ‘Soup Stops’ will be operational November 15 through November 21. A list of participating businesses can be found on the Neighbors' Place’s website here.

50 percent of all soup proceeds will go back to the Neighbors' Place.

The small silent auction will take place beginning November 8 and last until November 21. The Neighbors' Place plans to hold a virtual ‘Thank You’ event on November 21 to thank participants and announce winners.

McGivern says during a time when a lot of businesses have struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a pleasant surprise to have so many businesses, over 15, be willing to participate.

“The overwhelming response was ‘Yes, how can I get involved?’” McGivern said. “People have been so supportive of this event.”

That support and using other Empty Bowls events as a reference has both McGivern and Ambrose excited for the November tradition, and confident that it will go off without a hitch.

“Thankfully, there are Empty Bowls events happening throughout the United States so we were able to kind of able to check out what other people were doing and look for those best practices,” Ambrose said. “We think we’ve got a really solid plan and we’re really thrilled about because not only is it giving people an opportunity to participate, but to help our small businesses, help our restaurants. It’s truly a community event.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau Holiday Parade to be drive-by event this year

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The holiday parade will be stationary this year and will be spread out throughout Marathon Park.

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Wausau Holiday Parade will look different in 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vehicles will drive through Marathon Park to see the decorated floats on December 4

Vice President Pence holds rally in Mosinee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pence told people in attendance to vote early

Latest News

News

New poll shows little change in who Wisconsin voters support for president

Updated: 2 hours ago
Marquette University Law School Poll

News

New hope in the fight against rare, devastating epilepsy disorder that begins in infancy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dravet syndrome is a rare and life-long epileptic encephalopathy that generally begins in infancy.

News

Mike Pence campaigns at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pence touted the USMCA as a deal that he says helps farmers

News

The BBB shares advice with business owners for holiday shopping season adjustments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
The BBB offers advice to business owners on how to best adjust to a very different 2020 holiday shopping season.

News

Trial for man charged with deadly Pine Grove Cemetery shooting to start in May

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
A trial date is set for Henry West, the man charged with shooting three people at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, killing one woman.

Deep Bench

Dravet Syndrome can lead to lasting issues as children age

Updated: 3 hours ago
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month