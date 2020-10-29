Advertisement

Democrats make closing arguments for votes

Zunker, Johnson make final push
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Members of the Blue Party held a news conference on Wausau’s 400 Block Wednesday.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg, 85th Assembly District Candidate Jeff Johnson and Tricia Zunker, who’s running for the 7th Congressional District seat urged people to vote for Democratic candidates.

They hit well known party themes, like health care.

“We also need to expand on the Affordable Care Act. Making sure everyone has health coverage that is high quality, accessible and affordable. And that people with preexisting conditions stay protected,” says Zunker.

Zunker is running against Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany.

Johnson is taking on Incumbent Republican Pat Snyder.

