D.C. Everest updates COVID-19 dashboard to identify quarantining, isolated cases

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In the recent update to the D.C. Everest school district dashboard, parents and students can now find the number of people who are quarantined and isolated in each building. Right now more than 550 staff and students in the school district are either in quarantine or isolation. The sections have different meanings based on contact with a positive case.

“Quarantine identifies students and staff who identifies as close contact. Isolation is either a confirmed positive or someone who has COVID like symptoms,” Assistant Superintendent of Learning Casey Nye said.

The student data on the dashboard is a live look at numbers in the school district. But the adult numbers are added manually, so they are updated daily. After seeing the numbers, the district meets weekly to discuss what type of learning styles is most effective and safest for the students. Right now, the district has established that learning in person is safer.

“We think the spread is coming nearly entirely from community contact. The structures, the expectations, and the education about the why of those protocols that a school provides, really supports our ability to help keep kids safe,” Nye added.

The district will rely on their data and swift decision to help keep students safe and in the classroom.

“We’re trying everything in our power to box in that virus and following CDC and health department guidelines. But that contact tracing and quarantining and isolation are lead mitigation measures to keep the doors open and keep people safe,” Nye explained.

