Children’s Museum hosts first-ever Healthy Halloween Scavenger Hunt

If you’re looking for something new to do this Halloween, the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum might have just the thing for you. This year the organization will be hosting their first-ever Healthy Halloween Scavenger Hunt in downtown Stevens Point

Each year the organization usually hosts a Healthy Halloween Hoe-Down for families looking to do something with their kids for the holiday that isn’t all about candy. Because they can’t have more than four families in their space at one time, the museum took it upon themselves to come up with a new idea that would be just as fun and healthy for families to do with the organization.

“We have done the Healthy Halloween Hoedown for 20 years. So then to have to stop and be like okay, now what do we do? It was challenging but it was a fun challenge,” Sandy Williams with the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum said.

Throughout the scavenger, hunt families will have to drive around downtown Stevens Point and answer riddles to find where to go to next.

When it’s all said and done families can bring their finished key book to the museum for a chance to win some big prizes.

This fundraiser is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization. When the pandemic hit the museum was forced to close for 12 weeks. They now only allow limited reserved play or families. At this time Williams said their revenue is down by 85%.

“You know, even though people aren’t here, we still have to pay the gas bill in the electric bill. Hopefully, this event will help us catch up with some of that and put us back in the spotlight of the community as an important organization to have,” Williams said.

The Healthy Halloween Scavenger Hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for a carload of six people. Pre-registration is required.

For more information and to pre-register click here.

