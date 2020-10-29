Biden to visit Milwaukee Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will campaign in Milwaukee Friday.

His campaign had announced on Monday that the former Vice President would be visiting Wisconsin, but no further details had been released at that time.

According to his campaign, Biden will deliver remarks encouraging Wisconsinites to vote. The Biden campaign has still not released where in Milwaukee the event will be held, but it is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

