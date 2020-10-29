Advertisement

Are masks required to vote? Election officials talk health and safety at the polls

By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite a statewide mask mandate, voters without masks will not be turned away at the polls, Wisconsin election officials say.

“The Executive Order issued by the Governor on July 30, 2020 that requires face coverings in certain situations does not apply to voters,” the Wisconsin Elections Commission explained on its website. Governor Evers’s mask mandate was extended until Nov. 21. “No voter should be refused a ballot for lack of wearing a face covering.”

Amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases, a mix of high and low-risk Madison residents will help voters cast ballots on Nov. 3.

Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl reports hiring 6,035 poll workers, after turning away “a lot of people" who volunteered. She said this volume is twice that of a typical presidential election.

George Dreckmann said he has worked at every election for more than 20 years. He signed up again at age 69, despite having some underlying health conditions.

“I am nervous about the pandemic,” he said. “But I also think that by following some of the same, safe precautions, it’ll be okay.”

Two-thirds of poll workers for the upcoming election are first-time election officials, according to numbers from Witzel-Behl.

“I don’t have a lot of people that I’d be spreading the risk if I did contract it, so I’ve basically accepted the risk because I think that the work is important enough,” explained Glenn Poole. The 33-year-old said his first time working the polls was in April after realizing many poll workers are older and at higher risk.

Witzel-Behl said more than a thousand poll workers left their positions due to the coronavirus. Those who are still working will be required to wear masks.

“I always appreciate it when everyone wears a mask,” Dreckmann said. “It’s something I really appreciate because it’s just showing the concern you have for your fellow man.”

Among other safety precautions, voters can expect to stand in lines six feet apart, show their ID through plexiglass and find voting booths disinfected after each use.

