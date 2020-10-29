4,870 new cases, 36.9% positivity rate in last 24 hours

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting another day of near-record positive cases with 4,870 in the last 24 hours.

The positive results come from the 13,174 tested. That means 36.9% of tests came back positive. Sixty-three percent or 8,304 were negative.

The number of new cases Thursday is second only to the record 5,262 reported on Tuesday, and the fourth time in 7 days more than 4,000 cases were confirmed. The state is now averaging 4,128 new cases a day over the past 7 days, an all-time high. The 7-day average positivity is at an all-time high of 29.11%, or nearly 3 in 10 people tested getting a positive result.

Fifty-one more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday. The state is now averaging 35 deaths a day. The majority of deaths, 589, or 30% have affected the 80-89 age group. To date, no one under the age of 20 has died to COVID-19.

Thursday, 193 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, putting the number of people ever hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 over 11,000 (11,003). The percentage of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus who were hospitalized holds steady at 5.1%.

The number of patients at the state’s alternate care facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee increased by one Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients there to six. The facility opened on Oct. 14 with the intent of handling an overflow at hospitals around the state by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite healthy enough, to make room for people with more serious conditions. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from.

