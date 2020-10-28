Wisconsin pauses football activities for a week due to COVID-19 precautions

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s football game against Nebraska has been canceled due to the rising cases of COVID-19 within the Badgers' football program. The game will not be made up.

The program released that as of Wednesday, 12 members within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That figure includes six student-athletes and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst.

An update on Wisconsin Football Details and Information: go.wisc.edu/1e4pp6 Posted by Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said. "I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

The team will also not be able to practice for seven days. The decision was made to pause football activities by Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first,” Alvarez said via a press release. “Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

“We thank and appreciate our athletic trainers, doctors and public health staff who are supporting the health and safety of our student-athletes and program,” said Blank via a press release.

Wisconsin’s next scheduled game is at home against Purdue on Nov. 7.

