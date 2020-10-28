Advertisement

Wausau will host Holiday Parade, with changes

Wausau Holiday Parade
Wausau Holiday Parade(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Area Event announced Wednesday the Holiday Parade will be held, with some changes.

Wausau Area Events announced the floats will be stationary and located along a one-way route through Marathon Park. The public will drive through the route and view the floats from their vehicles. The parade is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

For additional information, including how to register a float or sponsor the coloring book, visit https://www.wausauevents.org/holiday-parade.html

We are excited to announce the Holiday Parade - Wausau Reverse Parade 2020 WILL happen this year as a Reverse or...

Posted by Wausau Events, Inc. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vice President to campaign in Mosinee Wednesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Vice President Mike Pence will return to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

News

UW set to resume clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
The move comes almost two months after trial participant in the United Kingdom became ill.

News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin says 2nd Coronavirus aid program hurts dairy farmers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Goodwill Sees Softer Halloween Sales

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Highway closed due to crash in Wood County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
The driver survived with minor injuries. Investigators say the road will be closed until 7 a.m. on Wednesday

News

Senate District 12 Candidates on Public Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Room Tax money distribution

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Faces of COVID: Teacher working while quarantined

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Wisconsin Dells man arrested on 12th drunken driving charge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Baraboo News Republic reported that 51-year-old Walter Decorah made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

News

Packers players visit Marshfield Children’s Hospital virtually with robots

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Green Bay Packers brought their robots to Marshfield on Tuesday, controlled by the players.