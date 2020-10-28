Wausau will host Holiday Parade, with changes
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Area Event announced Wednesday the Holiday Parade will be held, with some changes.
Wausau Area Events announced the floats will be stationary and located along a one-way route through Marathon Park. The public will drive through the route and view the floats from their vehicles. The parade is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
For additional information, including how to register a float or sponsor the coloring book, visit https://www.wausauevents.org/holiday-parade.html
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.