Wausau will host Holiday Parade, with changes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Area Event announced Wednesday the Holiday Parade will be held, with some changes.

Wausau Area Events announced the floats will be stationary and located along a one-way route through Marathon Park. The public will drive through the route and view the floats from their vehicles. The parade is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

For additional information, including how to register a float or sponsor the coloring book, visit https://www.wausauevents.org/holiday-parade.html

