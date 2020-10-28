Trial for man charged with deadly Pine Grove Cemetery shooting to start in May

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A trial date was set Wednesday for Henry West, the man charged with shooting three people at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, killing one woman.

According to court documents, West appeared via Zoom in Marathon County Court for a scheduling conference where his trial date was set to start May 17, 2021. The trial is scheduled to last about four weeks.

The 64-year-old was arrested Oct. 3 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau.

Investigators said he was in the midst of eviction from his apartment on Fullmer Street in Schofield and was still upset about being fired from the cemetery several years prior.

He’s charged with 17 counts including, murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, arson, and obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.