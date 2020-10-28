Advertisement

Trial date set for former Gillett mayor accused of embezzlement from funeral home

James Beaton
James Beaton(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show a trial date has been scheduled for a former Gillett mayor who was charged with 13 counts of theft from a funeral home he worked at.

Documents state 40-year-old James Beaton appeared for a status conference Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 14, 2021, while a 12 person jury trial is scheduled for June 23-25.

During the hearing, the court denied a motion to amend his bond, however, a travel restriction was lifted from his bond, which allows Beaton to travel within the country. Records show his passport could also be returned.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this year, there was an allegation that James Beaton, then 39, had been embezzling from Legacy Funeral Chapel in Gillett, and that he sold a hearse without consent.

Full Disclosure: In 2018, WBAY parent company Gray Television Group, Inc. filed a civil lawsuit against Beaton and Legacy Funeral Chapel Inc. Gray Television doing business as WBAY was awarded a $11,916.43 settlement. It was paid in full on Nov. 27, 2019.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pence to make campaign stop in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon

Updated: moments ago
Rally is set for 3 p.m. at Central Wisconsin Airport

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

News

President Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
President Donald Trump is coming to Green Bay Friday.

News

Mink deaths at Taylor County farm up to 3,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The death toll at a Taylor County mink farm is now more than 3,000.

News

Goodwill sees slow halloween season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the Halloween season usually makes up for 20% of Goodwill’s annual sales, this year’s business is slow.

Latest News

News

Clark County Sheriff’s Department seeks info about dog abuse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help solving an animal abuse report.

News

Vice President to campaign in Mosinee Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Vice President Mike Pence will return to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

News

Wausau will host Holiday Parade, with changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wausau Area Event announced Wednesday the Holiday Parade will be held, with some changes.

News

UW set to resume clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
The move comes almost two months after trial participant in the United Kingdom became ill.

News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin says 2nd Coronavirus aid program hurts dairy farmers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Goodwill Sees Softer Halloween Sales

Updated: 6 hours ago