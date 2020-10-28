Senate district 12 candidates talk COVID-19, economy along with other issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican Representative Mary Felzkowski looks to replace Representative Tom Tiffany in the State Senate District 12, which he resigned from in May after being electing to the U.S House of Representatives in a special election. Her challenger is Democratic candidate Eduard Vocke.

COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases rise to record levels in the State of Wisconsin, both Felzkowski and Vocke agree that the rise in COVID-19 was a concern for both of them, but how they each viewed the issues varied.

Representative Felzkowski says that she doesn’t support a mask mandate or capacity limit, but says she’s an advocate for wearing masks.

She says a large reason for the increase in cases is due to a backlog in unemployment paychecks, which she says forces families to choose between working and staying home while complying with contact tracing.

“The problem that’s out there right now is when I talk to our local public health officials. People are not cooperating with the public health and the contact tracing. People are not going in and getting tested when they need to be,” Representative Felzkowski said.

Vocke says separating insurance from employment would be crucial to giving people the ability to stay home from work.

He feels that the mask mandate and capacity limits are important to limiting the spread of COVID-19, while acknowledging that he understands why people feel their rights are being infringed upon.

The 12th district includes parts of Lincoln, Langlade, Vilas, Oneida and Forest counties.

Economy

The pandemic has hit businesses in the Northwoods, and it hit the small business economy especially hard.

Felzkowski sees that some of those Northwoods businesses are struggling, and she feels those businesses should be allowed to stay open.

While some tourism locations haven’t been hit as hard, restaurants and the service industry have seen struggled. Representative Felzkowski says she feels more monetary relief should be provided to these businesses.

But the biggest thing she says will help is staying open safely

“We need to leave them open. We can open and we can open safely. And we need to let them operate because it’s not just the owners of these businesses. There’s a large segment of our population that’s employed in these businesses,” Representative Felzkowski explained.

Vocke says he wants to provide relief, but in technology. He says the internet access is a difficult thing to come by in the Northwoods, and the lack of infrastructure makes it difficult for businesses to be able to compete.

“A wholesale infrastructural improvement when it comes to broadband. I think that’s going to broaden our horizons, I think that’s necessary in order to compete on a global basis for the 21st century. I think it brings young talent up here, I think it brings young companies up here,” Vocke explained.

Public School Funding

Vocke believes that voucher schools should be entirely privately funded, and should not be using public taxpayer money.

He also sees schools going online to virtual education, and sees a need to re-work the state budget to increase the funding to schools.

“They’re in a situation where they have to continue going back and forth between being back online, doing virtual learning, in-person. This isn’t working. We need to provide them with auxiliary money in order to get them through this crisis,” Vocke says.

Representative Felzkowski believes all schools should reopen to in-person learning. She served on the joint finance committee in two separate sessions. She says she made it a priority to give equal funding to schools.

“What we did was to make sure that all schools got an equal portion of the revenue, instead of just running the school funding through the funding formula, we did a lot of it as a categorical aid to our schools. So every child was entitled to the same amount,” Representative Felzkowski said.

Mining and Water Quality

Sulfide mining was brought back to the Northwoods this year, which has brought up questions of its safety and effect on the economy.

Vocke feels the “Prove it First” law should be brought back into law. This says before a mining procedure take place, the company has to prove that the procedure is being safely done elsewhere before they can do it in Wisconsin. That law was repealed in 2017.

“We have fresh water in abundance, and we should be protecting it. Because it’s our way of life when it comes to hunting and fishing, it’s our way of life when it comes to tourism and the travel industry,” Vocke explains.

Mary Felzkowski voted for Act 134, which repealed the “Prove it First” law. She says if they judge whether or not they should mine based on how other countries are mining, it could prove to be a mistake.

“If we take the stance that we’re okay with mining going on in 3rd-world countries, India, China where there’s no EPA regulation. We’re a global nation, and we learned a hard lesson with the deforestation of the rain forest. What happens in other parts of the world, very much when it comes to pollution, will affect us here in the United States/"

