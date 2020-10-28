Sen. Tammy Baldwin says 2nd Coronavirus aid program hurts dairy farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some Democratic Senators, led by Agriculture committee ranking member, Patty Stabenow of Michigan and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, say they have found a problem with the second Coronavirus aid program. They say the problem hurts dairy farmers and they want it fixed. CFAP 2 excludes lost meat sales by dairy farmers during the pandemic from being included in program payments. The payment losses from those meat sales were included in CFAP 1. The senators say there is plenty of money in the program to cover those payments and they want to know how USDA can definitively say what kind of animal the meat actually came from. No response yet from USDA on their concerns.

USDA officials say they expect U.S. corn and soybean export sales to increase significantly during the 2020-2021 marketing year which began on September 1st. As of October 15th, we had already sold almost 45 and a half million tons of soybeans. That’s 76% of the sales goal for the entire year. 55% of those sales are to China. That’s second only to the sales of about 10 years ago when sales to China reached 65% of our total soybean exports. U.S. corn sales so far this marketing year are already at 48% of the goal for the entire year with over 28 million tons already booked. China has booked more U.S. corn than ever before as they have committed to buying 37% of our early corn exports.

Dicamba herbicide has new life. Earlier this summer an Appeals Court vacated the product’s label for all uses except for product on hand. Now the Environmental Protection Agency says it will be ok to use 3 of the new Diacamba formulations for over the top use on soybeans and cotton for the next 5 years, with some exceptions. One of those exceptions is that it can’t be used on soybeans after June 30th. EPA officials said they reviewed 65 new studies, reviewed all literature and consulted with experts before making their decision.

The 93rd National FFA Convention continues virtually today from Indianapolis. Among today’s activities will be announcing Career Development award winners starting at 10 this morning and recognizing more American FFA Degree award winners, including 143 from Wisconsin, starting at 7:45 this evening. Nine of those American Degree recipients from Wisconsin are from the Owen-Withee FFA Chapter.

