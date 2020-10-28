Advertisement

President Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - President Donald Trump is coming to Green Bay Friday. He’ll be at Austin Straubel International Airport. He’s scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. It will be his third visit to Wisconsin in less than one week.

CLICK HERE for tickets. NewsChannel 7 does not have or distribute tickets.

Challenger Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic candidate will also Wisconsin on Friday. Biden’s campaign did not announce a location or a time.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

