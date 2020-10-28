President Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - President Donald Trump is coming to Green Bay Friday. He’ll be at Austin Straubel International Airport. He’s scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. It will be his third visit to Wisconsin in less than one week.

CLICK HERE for tickets. NewsChannel 7 does not have or distribute tickets.

Challenger Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic candidate will also Wisconsin on Friday. Biden’s campaign did not announce a location or a time.

