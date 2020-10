WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Bunnicula is a female bunny who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She is very soft and cuddly and would love to go to a quiet home.

Rabbits can even be trained to use a litter box and roam freely in a home. For more information on Bunnicula visit www.catsndogs.org or call the humane society at 715-845-2810,