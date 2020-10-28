Advertisement

Packers players visit Marshfield Children’s Hospital virtually with robots

Packers rookies visit hospital via robots.
Packers rookies visit hospital via robots.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A couple of Green Bay Packers paid a visit to Marshfield Children’s Hospital Tuesday-- virtually.

Rookies Jordan Love and A.J. Dillon navigated their robots from home, and could talk with the kids through a video screen.

It’s a way to make sure the players stays connected with communities in the world we currently live in.

“I know when I was a kid, it would be super-crazy to me to meet someone that’s in the NFL," said Love, the Packers' 2020 1st round pick. "Helping to inspire these kids.”

What did Jamie Scherzer of Bruce talk about with Love? "Lord of the Rings, actually, for that last part because he asked what the favorite movie was,” said the 17-year-old.

Even though the players couldn’t be there in person, both the players and the kids were left with smiles on their faces.

