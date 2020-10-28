Advertisement

New hope in the fight against rare, devastating epilepsy disorder that begins in infancy

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Imagine giving birth to a healthy baby only to learn months later that he or she is afflicted with a rare and serious seizure disorder that can lead to lifelong impairments.

Dravet syndrome is a rare and life-long epileptic encephalopathy that generally begins in infancy. It is marked by frequent, treatment-resistant seizures, significant developmental and motor impairments that persist into adulthood, frequent hospitalizations and an increased risk of sudden death. It affects approximately one in 15,700 infants born in the U.S. and can be devastating in nature, as patients often cannot care for themselves and may require around-the-clock care.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment option for Dravet syndrome, offering new hope for patients and their families and caregivers. This treatment is also being researched to possibly treat other rare and severe forms of epilepsy. On Wednesday, in advance of Epilepsy Awareness Month in November, Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share the latest information about the disease, the signs to look for and the latest treatment options available.

For more information please visit: https://www.dravetfoundation.org/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

News

New poll shows little change in who Wisconsin voters support for president

Updated: 1 hour ago
Marquette University Law School Poll

News

Mike Pence campaigns at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pence touted the USMCA as a deal that he says helps farmers

News

The BBB shares advice with business owners for holiday shopping season adjustments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
The BBB offers advice to business owners on how to best adjust to a very different 2020 holiday shopping season.

Latest News

News

Trial for man charged with deadly Pine Grove Cemetery shooting to start in May

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
A trial date is set for Henry West, the man charged with shooting three people at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, killing one woman.

Deep Bench

Dravet Syndrome can lead to lasting issues as children age

Updated: 1 hours ago
November is Epilepsy Awareness Month

Deep Bench

How businesses are preparing for the holiday shopping season in the midst of a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Better Business Bureau recommends businesses make a game plan

News

2M Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 2 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since testing began in February.

News

Data shows Wisconsin flu cases are at record low, no deaths yet reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The state’s Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows there have been zero flu deaths this season. However, there have been 249 deaths linked to pneumonia.

News

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.